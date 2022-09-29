Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth about $484,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

