Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Elastic Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $73.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $77.23. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

