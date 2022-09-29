Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELMD. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Electromed Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE ELMD opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 million, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

