Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.49

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 19349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Elementis Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

