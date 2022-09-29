Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 3.9% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.01. 161,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,688. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The company has a market cap of $313.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

