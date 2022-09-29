Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Trading Down 8.3%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) shares fell 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.44. 9,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 496,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.
The stock has a market capitalization of $693.58 million, a PE ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after buying an additional 1,155,794 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 124.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 696,392 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after buying an additional 609,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $4,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
