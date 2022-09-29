Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Update

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 407,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOCW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,748. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Elliott Opportunity II has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

