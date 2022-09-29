Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Argus increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.