Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,133.00

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $302,574.00 and approximately $28,133.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 135,744,230 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Empty Set Dollar is www.emptyset.finance. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans.

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance.ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

