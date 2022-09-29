Encompass Health Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Encompass Health has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $77.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

