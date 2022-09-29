Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP 0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 191-193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.13 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.02. 198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,736. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.99.

Institutional Trading of Endava

About Endava

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Endava by 61.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

