Energi Market Capitalization Achieves $9.02 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. Energi has a market cap of $9.02 million and $157,332.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00088877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00066371 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00031065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,765,630 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

