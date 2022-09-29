Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) PT Lowered to 100.00

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from 115.00 to 100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Entra ASA Price Performance

ENTOF stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. Entra ASA has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

About Entra ASA

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

