Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells $46,984.55 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 3,085 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $46,984.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,637.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Dipal Doshi sold 3,083 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $47,231.56.

On Friday, September 23rd, Dipal Doshi sold 1,023 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $15,416.61.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Dipal Doshi sold 3,402 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $51,438.24.

On Thursday, September 15th, Dipal Doshi sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $3,008.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,100 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,676.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Dipal Doshi sold 171 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $2,052.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,639 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $21,110.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

TRDA traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $495.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

