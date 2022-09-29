Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $13.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.44. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $194.53 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.12 and its 200 day moving average is $196.78. The company has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

