Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Shares Up 7.3%

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.37 and last traded at C$15.18. Approximately 91,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 361,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$146.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.9199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

