Etho Protocol (ETHO) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. Etho Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $92,847.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etho Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etho Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Etho Protocol Coin Profile

Etho Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 79,897,593 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Etho Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Etho Protocol is a decentralized project to its core. The project was born out of a dream to build an entirely democratized internet free from the centralized hands of corporate greed, where all data and information is completely held in the public domain, giving governance of this data back to the masses via consensus and democracy. The Problem: Free-speech and anti-censorship are the cornerstone of any democracy but with the rise of deplatforming and online censorship, media platforms our society relies on are becoming more and more unreliable for the average user. Free-flowing information and ideas are almost always catalysts for the next stages of societal evolution and exponential technological growth. Online censorship today ranges from something as small as a single blocked tweet all the way up to a full corporate website being banned if the messaging doesn’t fit an individual platforms definition of appropriate. The Solution: Giving the power back to society via consensus to determine a broader definition of appropriate information and messaging is the project goal. It has accomplished this in three ways: -Decentralize content & storage hosting, so no single entity has control over what is appropriate. -Utilize community and user consensus to moderate this decentrally stored content. -Maintain a closed-loop economy around steps one and two to encourage participation, reward contribution and network utilization. Decentralized Content & Storage Network: At the core, the Ether-1 Network is built on top of an EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) blockchain, utilizing a hybrid POW (proof-of-work) consensus mechanism and a network of community-owned collateralized nodes which all contribute storage and bandwidth to the network. Decentralized Governance for Content Moderation: Pure free-speech and anti-censorship comes at the cost of any piece of data being allowed on the network unchecked. It balances this with allowing collateralized node/network participants to moderate content based on on-chain decentralized voting. Governance participants are rewarded for their participation in the system. Economy Built to Reward Participation and Utilization: All network participants are rewarded monetarily in our native coin (ETHO) for their contributions. Collateralized node owners and miners are all rewarded each block with a share of the block reward. Node owners also receive a split of network storage revenue generated from data uploads. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

