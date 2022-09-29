Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Etsy worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Etsy by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,593 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $101.50. 160,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,781. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average is $100.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Bank of America began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.90.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

