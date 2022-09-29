Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading Up 0.4%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €64.46 ($65.78) and last traded at €63.78 ($65.08). Approximately 114,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.50 ($64.80).
Euronext Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.24.
About Euronext
Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.
