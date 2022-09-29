European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) Short Interest Down 52.9% in September

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

European Biotech Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of European Biotech Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,236. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. European Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Biotech Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in European Biotech Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,896 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About European Biotech Acquisition

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

