Evanesco Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $216,894.00 (EVA)

Evanesco Network (EVA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Evanesco Network has a total market capitalization of $216,894.00 and approximately $58,954.00 worth of Evanesco Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evanesco Network has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evanesco Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Evanesco Network

Evanesco Network’s launch date was December 23rd, 2021. Evanesco Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 coins. Evanesco Network’s official Twitter account is @evanescoio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evanesco Network’s official website is www.evanesco.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EVA is a financial protocol platform in the Web3 ecology that combines Layer0 network infrastructure and privacycomputing framework. Based on the double-layer consensus mechanism, EVA not only provides a decentralized, flexible and secure network infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecology, but also support the scalable and efficient protection of private assets for smart contracts. It provide safe, reliable and efficient network access and encrypted financial services for the Web3.0 application and DeFi ecology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evanesco Network directly using U.S. dollars.

