EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Short Interest Update

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 251.9% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVe Mobility Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,713,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVe Mobility Acquisition alerts:

EVe Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EVE stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,501. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.