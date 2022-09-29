Evercore ISI Increases Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $15.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Veris Residential Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Veris Residential has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $19.90.
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
