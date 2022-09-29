Evercore ISI Increases Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $15.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Veris Residential has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $19.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential

About Veris Residential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $143,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at $1,488,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.