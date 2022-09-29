Evercore ISI Lowers Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $24.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of EPRT stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $31.23.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
