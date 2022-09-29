Evercore ISI Lowers Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $24.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $31.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after acquiring an additional 658,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

