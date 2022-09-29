EverRise (RISE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $28.39 Million

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. EverRise has a total market cap of $28.39 million and approximately $62,459.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EverRise has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EverRise alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About EverRise

EverRise’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins. The Reddit community for EverRise is https://reddit.com/r/EverRise. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. EverRise’s official website is www.everrise.com.

EverRise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverRise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverRise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.