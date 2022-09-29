Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,230 to SEK 1,170 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.30. 114,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,129. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $181.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

