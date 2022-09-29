Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 10821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Excelsior Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Excelsior Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$43.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.
About Excelsior Mining
Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.
