Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 239,524 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,524 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.63% of Matterport worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $4,040,658.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,562,912 shares in the company, valued at $86,503,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $4,040,658.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,562,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,503,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 65,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,439. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.81. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Matterport Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

