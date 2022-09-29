Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.58.

LMT stock traded down $9.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.95. 24,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,540. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

