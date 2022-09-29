Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,292 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 162,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 93,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,619,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.