Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 88,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 63,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,353. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

