Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 607,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,847,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 137,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 301,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 278,299 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 296,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,673. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

