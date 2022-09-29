Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,345 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 205.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.83. 29,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

