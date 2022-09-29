Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 23,567 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,567 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in STORE Capital by 89.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in STORE Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

NYSE:STOR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,455. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

