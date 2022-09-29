Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,490,000 after buying an additional 1,660,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3,235.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,706,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,681,000 after buying an additional 1,655,090 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,790,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after buying an additional 1,047,159 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exelixis by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,562,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,759,000 after buying an additional 835,621 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,299,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after buying an additional 692,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

EXEL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.65. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

