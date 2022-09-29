Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.34. 30,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.68.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

