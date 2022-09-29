Exeter Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Exeter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.89. 77,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,915. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $81.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
