Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 11.1% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 131,194 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 137,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 74,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 429,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,736. The firm has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

