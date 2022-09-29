Exeter Financial LLC Buys 460 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.66. 310,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,414. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

