Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $138.09. 16,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,102. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day moving average is $134.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.31 and a 52 week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

