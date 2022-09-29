Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 97,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 213,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.66. 37,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

