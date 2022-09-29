Exeter Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average of $189.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.11 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

