Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.56. 15,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

