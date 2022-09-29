Fanadise Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $132,100.00 (FAN)

Fanadise (FAN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Fanadise has a market capitalization of $132,100.00 and approximately $12,545.00 worth of Fanadise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fanadise coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fanadise has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fanadise launched on July 29th, 2021. Fanadise’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 996,541,379 coins. Fanadise’s official website is fanadise.com. Fanadise’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fanadise is a decentralised platform for utility non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for social media personalities and one of the first cryptocurrency tokens that base themselves on popular global figures, much like fan tokens created by global sports clubs for their supporters, such as the AC Milan Fan Token. In the case of Fanadise, the influencers are content creators such as singers, athletes, YouTube personalities and models. What these influencers have in common is tens to hundreds of thousands of followers on their social media, with some even having millions of followers.The idea behind Fanadise is to collect, buy, stake and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from these influencers, introducing them into the crypto world and creating a bridge between social media influencers and cryptocurrency. Fanadise is all about “Digital Love,” showing your support for the influencers through buying their NFTs and getting to enjoy experiences and services with them, allowing fans to build deeper connections with their idols.Fanadise claims to “change the system and give power back to the creators” by leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs to change the current system of ownership. It aims to revolutionize influencer marketing, ecommerce and crypto services, all on the Fanadise platform.This is done through influencers sharing limited access content such as photos, tickets to events, short videos, audio messages, drawings and even merchandise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanadise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fanadise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fanadise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

