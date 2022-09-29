FaraLand (FARA) Price Hits $0.0491 on Exchanges

FaraLand (FARA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One FaraLand coin can currently be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FaraLand has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $225,698.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FaraLand has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FaraLand Profile

FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 22,928,676 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FaraLand

According to CryptoCompare, “Faraland is an NFT project focusing on a true Play-to-Earn game. Users can summon Heroes with different races and equip them with powerful items and sending them into expeditions to earn valuable resources.”

