FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Amgen by 5.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Shares of AMGN opened at $230.98 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.89 and a 200 day moving average of $243.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

