FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Express by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 13,311 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.4% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 18.3% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Up 2.2 %

AXP opened at $140.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

