FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,196,394. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $166.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

