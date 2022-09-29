FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $44.71 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

