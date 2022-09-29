FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,346. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $333.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.79 and a 200-day moving average of $314.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

